VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The rare corpse flower at Washington State University Vancouver is now in bloom.
The bloom, known as Titan Vancoug, started to open just before 8 p.m. Monday.
The corpse flower is infamous for putting off a smell comparable to a decomposing animal.
Titan Vancoug is on display now, and people can go check it out from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The bloom is expected to smell for the next 24 to 48 hours.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
