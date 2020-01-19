Rare custom guitar stolen from SE Portland music store

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for a suspect who walked into a music store in southeast Portland and stole a rare custom guitar on display.
Artichoke Community Music on Southeast Powell Boulevard is a place to learn, practice, and test drive.
The nonprofit prides itself in their community focus and open attitude. Anyone is welcome in their doors.
On Wednesday, one man took advantage of that.
Manger Jason Alburger says the man grabbed the guitar, looked at the price tag and ran out of the shop.
“This builder built only a couple a year, so this is one of three that he built recently, so you know, a lot of love goes into these guitars,” Alburger said.
Cliff Keller, the man who built the guitar, told FOX 12, “About eight months. I put it down about four different times because it wasn’t speaking to me. Just didn’t tell me exactly what it wanted.”
Keller added, “He obviously picked the one he thought looked the best and then grabbed it and took off with it.”
Keller has only built three of these guitars. He’s already donated a red one to an auction and the emerald green was put on consignment at Artichoke, hoping for a buyer.
“It was one of the only electric guitars that we had here, because we are a traditional music shop, so we don’t do a whole lot of electric guitars, but this one was a hand-built guitar by a Portlander, so we were really excited to have it here, really excited to show it off,” said Alburger.
The guitar – which was valued at more than $2,000 – was a unique, hand-built piece. It’s one that might not be easy to resell.
“He can’t sell it because every Guitar Center, every guitar place has already been notified,” said Keller. “Unless the guy destroys the guitar, it will come to its rightful owner somewhere along the line.”
Now, the search is on for that stolen instrument wherever it may appear, and police say they’re working to find the suspect.
Store staff say the man who took that guitar dropped his phone as he was leaving the store, so they say there are plenty of social media posts to work with. They’re hoping an arrest can be made soon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
