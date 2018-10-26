SEASIDE, OR (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is delaying the razor clam harvest on an 18-mile stretch of beach between Seaside and the mouth of the Columbia River.
The agency said Friday the harvest would open March 1.
Razor clamming typically reopens on Oct. 1 each year.
But fishery managers had already delayed the reopening of the season after a stock assessment revealed large numbers of clams just 2 to 3 inches wide.
That's too small for commercial harvest and not big enough for recreational clammers.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
