PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education released the initial guidance for how public and private schools will develop plans to safely start the 2020-21 school year.
"Ready Schools, Safe Learners" will provide Oregon school district with a framework for the next school year, according to ODE.
The guidance was developed under the direction of Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority.
ODE says districts will work with schools to develop an" Operational Blueprint for Reentry," which must address eight essential elements:
- Public health protocols
- Facilities and school operations
- Response to outbreak
- Equity
- Instruction
- Family and community engagement
- Mental, social and emotional health
- Staffing and personnel
ODE says the plans will evolve throughout the school year based on school district, public health, and community feedback, as well as incorporate new health and safety guidance to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic as it changes.
Along with Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance, Gov. Brown announced the "Healthy Schools Reopening Council" on Wednesday.
The council will advise Gov. Brown and the Oregon Department of Education during the reopening process of schools in the state.
“It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted students from Oregon’s historically-underserved communities. We must do better. Through the work of the Healthy Schools Reopening Council, we will ensure that Oregon’s students return to school safely, with equitable access to the tools they need to learn, grow, and achieve," said Gov. Brown. "This disease impacts us all. With this council, we will gather input from teachers, educators, support staff, parents, caregivers, administrators, and health care experts, from urban and rural school districts, to ensure that the Ready Schools, Safe Learners process is equitable and inclusive of all community perspectives."
The governor's office says the council will meet over the next several months as school districts develop their plans. The council will also meet periodically during the school year.
The council is being charged with:
- Giving feedback on equitable policies and practices for a safe return to school
- Informing additional guidance from ODE developed over the summer to help school districts implement their back-to-school plans
- Receiving updates on school district plans and implementation
- Reviewing COVID-19 status reports and evaluating outbreak management during the school year
Gov. Brown's office says the council will include elected officials, education community representatives, health representatives, and members of the public.
The names of the council members will be released before the first meeting, which will be held sometime this month.
To view Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance in full, click here.
