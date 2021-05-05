PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Exciting news for Rip City: Fans will be able to attend Blazers games for the first time in over a year.
The team announced Wednesday that a limited number of fans will be allowed back at the Moda Center beginning this Friday for their game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Capacity will be limited to 10 percent until further notice.
The Power of Dame: See ya at a 10% house in the Rose Quarter on Friday night vs. the Lakers #RipCity— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) May 5, 2021
"Thank you, Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority, for your leadership and keeping Oregon as safe as possible. Allowing limited fans back to Moda Center is a big step for our state moving forward in the pandemic," said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. "We are thrilled to welcome limited fans to Moda Center and bring back the best home court advantage in the league. We are putting health and safety at the forefront of every game and have many new arena improvements and changes to the guest experience that will create a seamless and contactless experience."
Ticket presales will begin Thursday morning for all remaining regular season home games. The team says ticket access will be available on a priority basis to current season ticket holders and other priority clients. Courtside seating will be extremely limited and only available to current courtside clients, the team said.
If any tickets remain after the presale, they will be available to the public at trailblazers.com.
Health and safety precautions have been implemented at Moda Center, including:
- All fans will be required to wear a mask while in the arena unless actively eating or drinking.
- Tickets will be sold in “pods”, allowing for guests within the same household to sit together and remain physically distanced from other ticketed guests. Pods will be spaced at least six feet apart and limited at one to six people per pod.
- All Moda Center tickets will be mobile to ensure a contactless entry into the arena. Tickets can be accessed through the Trail Blazers app presented by Verizon.
- All fans will be required to complete a Mandatory Health Screening via the Trail Blazers mobile app. All ticketed fans must provide proof of a successful health screening before entering the arena.
- Fans will have designated arena entry locations based on seating location.
- Installed new MERV 14 hospital grade filters, portable HEPA units to enhance air cleaning and increase outside air ventilation as much as possible.
- The Rose Quarter will now be a cash-free campus, creating a frictionless & contactless customer experience.
- The Rose Quarter has implemented a no-bag policy to create a frictionless and contactless customer experience, with exceptions for medical needs, children’s bags and women’s clutches, which must be screened via an x-ray machine before entering the arena. More information on the new bag policy can be found at the website below.
- Food and beverage will be extremely limited, and all food will be packaged for safety.
- The Rose Quarter has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party-verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address public health concerns now and help organizations be better prepared for future crises.
To learn more, visit rosequarter.com/welcome-back.
(10) comments
Pay to see players in BLM shirts kneeling during the anthem while supporting Chinese slave labor and doxxing our hero's in blue? Nah.
Thank you Blazers front office for contributing to Brown's slush fund to get this done!
Somebody got paid let's face it! Brown just flipped in a matter of a week! Over .1% wow!
Oregon has been arguably the most restricted state in the union.
They thank queen kate for bending them over for the last year only to get crumbs????
Two things that should never go together; that's Kate Brown..and "thank you."
schmoozing up to Kate the tyrant queen is not going to help Chris.
Wow. KPTV deleted 2 of my comments right off the bat. I guess they don't want people knowing the truth.
Either it is a full house, 20,000, or none at all. No in-between.
"Thank you, Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority, for your leadership and keeping Oregon as safe as possible'.. Um, yeah. Not. Don't you mean for her incompetence and ineptitude, along with the OHA inflating the numbers that have allowed her to single handedly eviscerate and destroy small businesses along with the states economy? And you want to thank her for that???
'Capacity will be limited to 10 percent until further notice' 10% won't even be enough to pay the light bill for that nights game.
