PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The vandalism happened just about two miles apart.
Urban Nest Realty on North Williams was targeted, as well as Living Room Realty on Northeast Alberta.
The windows left covered in spray paint.
Employees told FOX 12 they just discovered the vandalism Wednesday morning, believing both incidents took place over the weekend.
And it wasn't so much what happened, it was what the graffiti said that concerned them.
The words "die", "gentrified", and "get out" painted all over their front windows, an employee at Urban Nest told us.
“We haven't seen them specifically over the holiday weekend with a Merry Christmas welcome to the neighborhood type of tagging which is pretty sad because you know we're all small businesses owners out here trying to make a living,” Owner Paul Watts with Graffiti Removal Services said.
Watts, told us it's obvious these two businesses were targeted.
He says removing the paint quickly is the best deterrent.
The employee at Urban Nest Realty who I spoke with said according to the building owners there, the surveillance cameras outside have been off, so they didn't get any video.
She said she did try to file a police report but even with the threatening language spray painted on their business, police would not let her file one, telling her there needed to be property damage.
I asked a spokesperson for PPB about this and am awaiting a response.
