SALEM, OR (KPTV) – It’s called the “most wonderful time of the year,” but for one Salem family, the holiday took a terrifying twist under the glow of the decorated tree early Christmas morning.
“Normally, I’m a light sleeper, so I heard the back door open while I was sleeping, and I woke up and I saw this woman walk into our house,” 10-year-old Mark Henry recalled Monday. “I was scared, confused, all of it — mad at the same time.”
No, it wasn’t Santa Claus, but a total stranger just feet away from where Mark had fallen asleep on the couch playing video games Christmas Eve.
“I told her, ‘What’s your name, who are you, why are you in the house?’” Mark said. “And she said, ‘I’m your mom’s friend’ and she told me, ‘Can you go get your mom?’”
Mark’s mother, Sabrina Cooper, said her son came running upstairs in a panic.
“I jumped out of bed and my husband and I came running downstairs and all we found was the back screen door opened and my purse and all my belongings were just taken,” Cooper said.
Fortunately, the family’s Christmas presents weren’t yet under the tree, but Cooper’s purse was filled with special surprises for her four children.
“Another family sponsored my kids for Christmas and had given them gift cards, their grandparents sent them gift cards – so yeah, hundreds of dollars in gift cards for the kids that we were going to spend going shopping together,” Cooper said.
Cooper said more than $300 cash was also stolen from her purse and the thieves spent all the family’s food stamp money at various convenience stores nearby.
“They’re grateful for the toys they got, but it’s just heartbreaking – there’s truly no other words, to wake up on Christmas morning, and have that happen,” Cooper said.
Then, it got worse.
“I had a spare (car) key in a little small pocket in my purse,” Cooper said.
She woke up Sunday morning to find her SUV gone.
“I don’t know why they are targeting our family, but it’s just devastating,” Cooper said, adding that she believes the same people returned to steal her SUV, as there was no broken glass or signs of forced entry near where her vehicle had been parked.
“It’s been frightening,” Cooper said. “We’ve had a hard time sleeping – Christmas is just different for us now.”
The family is sharing the story in hopes that someone who may know something will come forward and contact police.
“I just want justice served, this is wrong,” Cooper said.
And while the family is just grateful that everyone is okay, they also have a message for the real-life Grinch:
“You stole my kids’ Christmas — not about the gifts, all those things can be repurchased, but Christmases going forward, they’re not going to wake up with that innocence of running downstairs and going to the tree — and having that fun —they’re going to think about this and they stole that moment from them,” Cooper said.
The family’s SUV is described as a dark blue Acura MDX. The license plate is Oregon plate 906KNS.
The theft occurred at a small apartment complex off Highway Avenue Northeast.
Cooper told FOX 12 the various convenience stores were able to capture video and images of the suspects spending the stolen food stamp benefits. The family hopes officers will release the images to help identify the thieves.
Anyone who can help solve the case should contact Salem Police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
