PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The real estate business is yet another local industry being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and agents are having to drastically change how they do business while losing potential sales.
The Portland metro area market has been a good one for years, but in these times, things are getting tough with some sellers canceling.
No one wants to buy a home without going inside and seeing it first hand, but right now many sellers don't want the general public coming through their home and possibly contaminating it.
Local realtor Parvaneh Kalantari with Vitality Home Realty says sellers have backed out, but says the impact for her hasn't been as bad as on other small business owners.
"It's not like the market crashed. It's just new, and so we're just trying to figure it out and helping each other out," said Kalantari. "We're lucky to live in Portland where small businesses are where we turn for everything. So now it's our turn to give back to them."
Kalantari told FOX 12 the real impact of COVID-19 has been to community shops, restaurant and bar owners, and she wants to help.
She proposes donating a percentage of her commission to a small business chosen by the buyer or seller.
She's still working out the legal and tax details, but hopes that if she can make sales in the next 90 days - these one time donations can help keep some local small businesses afloat.
Kalantari is also hoping it will start a giving trend that other larger real estate firms will follow.
