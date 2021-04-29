Reason behind 300 hospitalizations moving a county into “High Risk”

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority says earlier this year hospitalizations peaked out around 584 beds statewide. It was a time OHA says the health care system was extremely close to reaching capacity.
OHA says since then they worked with health care partners to find a number that would allow them to be prepared for any surge. 300 beds with COVID-19 patients is what they settled on. OHA Director Patrick Allen says this metric had to be treated as a statewide issue because some services are only located in certain parts of the state to treat COVID-19.
We’ve reported on ECMO at several hospitals in the Portland area. It is a machine that takes blood from the body and puts oxygen in it. It acts basically as a mechanical lung. They’ve been used to treat severe cases of COVID-19.
In Oregon those machines are only available in the Portland area, a small resource for the entire state.
“If you need that service you need to be able to go to OHSU or one of the Providence hospitals or others in Portland that have that resource which is why we really need to look at this as a statewide resource,” said Allen.
Another reason is when COVID-19 patients begin to take up more hospital beds, that means hospitals lose the resources to treat other patients. In the last year hospital systems have had to pause elective surgeries, now they’ve resumed them and need to catch up. That is tough when the system sees these increases.
Oregon's health system is inadequate.
