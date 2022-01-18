Recall election underway for two Newberg School Board members

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A recall election for two members of the Newberg School Board is underway.

The jobs of both Vice Chair Brian Shannon and Chairman Dave Brown are in the hands of voters now. The election itself is being held in Yamhill County, where they have 12 drop boxes set up.

The controversy surrounding Shannon and Brown started when the board for Newberg Public Schools decided to ban political signs, like Black Lives Matter and Pride flags. The board's conservative majority also voted in November to fire the school district's superintendent without cause.

"There's a lot of tension, a lot of pressure, and a lot of nerves for the outcome," said Zachary Goff.

Goff, a petitioner with the community volunteer organizations "Recall Brian Shannon" and "Recall Dave Brown," said they are expecting one of the biggest voter turn outs in Yamhill County special election history.

"We were sitting right around 10,000+ votes, and that was a few days ago," Goff said.

The county will be updating ballot count on its website starting at Tuesday at 8 p.m. Tuesday night's vote count will not include votes from Newberg School District families living in Clackamas County. Those results won't be counted until they are certified in about 22 days.

If Shannon and Brown are recalled, they will be off the board immediately, then the process to replace them will begin.

Goff said the other five board members will be able to appoint and vote for Brown and Shannon's replacements. He said they do need to have a four-person consensus for that to happen.

For now, Goff said there is a sense of relief that today could be Shannon and Brown's last on the board.

"What they've done is horrific," Goff told FOX 12. "I hope that one day they'll see the pain they've caused so many people in the town they supposedly love."

FOX 12 did reach out to both Brown and Shannon, but have not yet heard back.

Yamhill County voters will have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to submit their ballots at a drop box. Ballots post marked by Tuesday night will also be counted, so long as they are received within seven days.

To view election results after 8 p.m., click here.