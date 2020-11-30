OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The vote to recall former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay has been certified by the Clackamas County Elections Division.
The city of Oregon City reported Monday that they had received the certified results from the county, with 9,523 votes (68.04%) to recall and 4,347 votes (31.96%) against the recall of Holladay.
Rachel Lyles Smith, Oregon City Commission president, will assume all duties and responsivities of the mayor for the time being.
Oregon City Commission presidents have terms of one year, and the commission will vote for the role of president again on Jan. 6, 2021. Whoever holds the title at that time will assume the duties of mayor until a special election takes place.
That election is anticipated to be March 9, 2021, according to city officials.
People interested in running for mayor of Oregon City can apply Dec. 7, 2020 through Jan. 4, 2021.
Applications are due to the City Recorder’s Office in City Hall, 625 Center St., Oregon City, OR, 97045.
Candidate statements and photos are due Jan. 11, 2021 to the Clackamas County Elections Division
The oath of office for the new mayor is anticipated in April 2021.
The city has background on the recall election at orcity.org.
