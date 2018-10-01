Recent Glencoe HS graduate shot, killed at house party in Washington Co. Airbnb rental

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A recent Glencoe High School graduate was shot and killed at a house party in Rockcreek early Sunday morning. Washington County Deputies still have not made an arrest in this case.
The victim’s mother spoke with FOX 12 on Monday, offering a glimpse into the life and death of Fermin Alonso Jr.
According to Eulalia Alonso, her son was a joyful person with many friends. She says the North Plains resident, who would have turned 19 in December, had a lot of life plans. Plans he jotted down in his prized journal.
Alonso and her husband say they now can’t bear to open it.
“Just a week or two ago he told me, ‘Mom, I want to put on an art expo of my pictures.” Alonso said.
She’d given him permission to go to Los Angeles and pursue that dream, but before he could leave, he was killed at a house party.
According to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office, dozens, if not hundreds, of people attended that party, hosted in a rented-out Airbnb.
The company confirmed the rental and sent FOX 12 the following message: “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. The safety of our community is our priority. We have permanently banned this guest from our platform, we have offered our assistance to local law enforcement and we are fully supporting our host. To date, there have been over 400 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings; negative incidents are extremely rare.”
Deputies are still trying to determine what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, but they believe there may have been a fight.
But, the victim's mom says she can’t imagine him being involved in one.
“I can’t fathom why someone would do this or who would do it,” she said.
As deputies continue their investigation, they’re asking anyone who attended the party for photos or videos they may have taken the night of the shooting. Alonso is also pleading for their help.
She also has a message for her son’s killer.
“Don’t do anymore damage.” Alonso said, adding, “Think that one day you will have kids, be a parent, they could have siblings. And, that someone should hurt them, that’s not OK, it hurts too much.”
Authorities have not released a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sherriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
