Recent shooting hurting business at SE Portland restaurant and bar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 has reported on 10 shootings in Portland this year and it’s only Jan. 7.
That number is based on press releases FOX 12 received from police as they investigate all of these shootings citywide.
That gun violence is taking a toll on the innocent people around it.
One of the shootings on New Year’s Day happened in the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar on Southeast 112th Avenue and Division Street.
“We feel like we’re victims in something we have no control over and have nothing to do with,” general manager Regina Tree Valenti said.
Last week, their parking lot was full of broken glass and cops after an early morning shooting.
Police found more than 40 casings indicating there were several shooters. They say innocent people’s cars were hit too. Luckily, no one was hurt, but it’s caused some pain.
“I’ve had a server quit because of the incident, I have bartenders telling me that they have PTSD, I have guests reaching out to me and asking me if it’s safe to come in and saying that perhaps they won’t visit us for a while,” Tree Valenti said.
It’s frustrating for her and frustrating for Amber, who didn’t want to use her last name. She’s the server who quit. She works the graveyard shift and just gave notice that her last day will be the end of this month.
“I don’t want to feel like this anymore and no one should have to,” she said. “I just don’t deserve to be in danger.”
Amber added, “My dad and everybody was just like, this is unsafe and I’m like, but the restaurant’s not unsafe, it’s not the restaurant, it’s the people around it.”
The shooting in the Tik Tok parking lot was one of seven on New Year’s Day, in six confirmed locations, and police have told us about three more since then, bringing our count to 10 shootings in Portland since the beginning of the year.
And this isn’t the first time Tik Tok’s seen violence nearby; there was a deadly shooting here last February.
And just last month, there was a shooting right near their other location on Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
“If we had some control over this, I guess I wouldn’t feel so stuck, I just don’t know what to do about it,” Tree Valenti said.
They already have extra lighting in the parking lot and security cameras.
The manager has reached out to Oregon Liquor Control Commission and Portland Police to see if they have any advice or help to offer.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.