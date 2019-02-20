SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Winter storms that have dumped snow on the Cascade Range this month have helped Oregon's snowpack recover after lower-than-normal measurements in January and last year.
The Capital Press reports that the entire state has seen a 20 to 30 percent bump in snowpack and 2 to 3 times the normal precipitation since Feb. 1.
As of Feb. 15, Oregon's total snowpack was 93 percent of average, compared to 73 percent at the end of January and a paltry 40 percent at this time last year.
A healthy snowpack helps Oregon's ranchers and farmers who rely on the melting snow from the mountains to replenish the streams and rivers that feed their irrigation systems.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.