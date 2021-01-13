CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A recently elected Clackamas County Commissioner is facing calls for his resignation, after a community member documented racist and anti-immigrant posts on his public Facebook page.
On a website titled "Documenting Mark Shull's Racism," there are dozens of screen shots of what appear to be Shull's Facebook posts from 2019 and 2020.
The posts are critical of Muslims, immigrants, transgender people, and the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I happened to look at his Facebook page and the instant I looked at it my jaw dropped, and I said I've got to start recording this, because the instant this gets out, he's going to start deleting it," said Cris Waller, who compiled the posts and set up the web page displaying them.
On Tuesday, Multnomah County Commissioners issued a joint statement calling on Shull to resign.
"I've got to be honest, it was a gut punch," said Commissioner Susheela Jayapal. "That was my immediate reaction. And my second reaction was Mr. Shull had to step down."
Another call for Shull's resignation came from the Oregon chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
"I think it's important that he resigns because this is not someone that should be in a leadership position," said Sahar Muranovic, a CAIR Board Member.
Mark Shull could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Shull's campaign website describes the incoming commissioner as a Marine Corps veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Clackamas County Board Chair Tootie Smith released a statement Tuesday evening, responding to Shull's posts.
"I want to assure residents that I in no way condone or agree with these offensive statements," said Smith. "They do not reflect my values. Such statements are an attack on human dignity and have no place in Government."
Shull was scheduled to be sworn in as commissioner Wednesday, but the county says that has been postponed because of threats of violence.
(1) comment
Good for him. People still have the right to say what they feel and question the political process and it's ulterior motives, especially when it comes to illegal immigration.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.