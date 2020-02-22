PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Portland and Vancouver on Friday.
Portland police sergeants attempted to pull over a reported stolen Chevrolet pickup truck in the area of North Houghton Street and North Foss Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Because the suspect was driving at a high speed, the sergeants did not pursue due to policy and safety concerns.
The truck was spotted speeding a short time later by other officers, but they didn’t pursue.
A Portland police helicopter was called to assist and followed the truck on Interstate 5 into Vancouver, east on Washington State Route 14 to southbound I-5 and back into Oregon. The suspect drove into the Cascade Station mall, jumped out of the truck and into a previously reported stolen Honda Accord.
Officers were not able to stop him.
The suspect then drove the Honda back on I-205 north into Vancouver at an excess of 100 miles per hour, police said. Due to the high speed, officers again backed off to get him to stop driving recklessly.
The suspect then got back on southbound I-5 into Oregon, police said. He exited at Northeast Marine Drive drove through several neighborhoods in North Portland running through multiple red lights and drove into oncoming traffic.
Officers were able to deploy spike strips on the tires as the suspect drove eastbound on Northeast Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 122nd Avenue. Despite having one flat tire, the driver continued to drive at 60 to 70 miles per hour and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Another officer spiked the tires near Northeast 185th Avenue.
At 8:40 p.m., the suspect crashed off the road near Northeast 223rd Avenue in Fairview.
Officers arrested Dylan M. Miller, 25, on two counts of attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and previous warrants.
Northeast Sandy Boulevard was closed for about four hours and since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone who was put into danger due to the suspect’s reckless driving, especially those who were nearly hit head-on, or have tips are asked to call the Gun Violence Reduction Team tip line at 503-823-4106 or email GVRT@portlandoregon.gov. Callers should reference case number 20-60769.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
