DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - Dallas police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected thief.
According to officers, the woman in the photo has been involved in several thefts this year at a Walmart store.
Anyone who can help identify the woman or has additional information about this case is cased to call Officer Aaron Mollahan at 503-831-3516 and reference case number 18-2492.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.