BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement members are searching for a person who they say withdrew nearly $2,000 from a Portland woman’s bank account.
Detectives say the person withdrew money at multiple bank locations and may have stolen money from other victims.
The woman in a police report said she thinks a skimmer was used at an OnPoint Community Credit Union ATM machine on Cedar Hills Boulevard.
Surveillance video taken on Christmas Day shows the suspect using a duplicate of the victim’s bank card at Adventist Credit Union on Scholls Ferry Road. Upon reviewing surveillance video, investigators determined the alleged thief used several bank cards, making numerous transactions during that visit.
The police report claims the suspect is seen withdrawing a large amount of cash and tucking it into his jacket pocket. It’s just one of four separate locations detectives believe he visited during the reported four-day crime spree. Detectives say three occurred at Adventist Credit Union branches and one at a 7-Eleven ATM machine.
According to the police report, the victim told deputies she always checks ATMs for signs of skimmers and did not see anything unusual.
The suspect is described as a white man with a short brown beard. Detectives say the man is in his early 30s. Surveillance video shows him wearing a black jacket and a green shirt.
OnPoint Community Credit Union in a statement to FOX 12 said it has not been contacted by law enforcement regarding the alleged crime but would be happy to help in the investigation.
A spokesperson for the credit union says they have taken proactive measures to protect members from increasingly sophisticated skimming devices and offered the following tips to anyone who uses ATM machines:
- Always monitor your bank and credit card statements and report any fraudulent activity to your financial institution immediately.
- Cover your hand any time you enter your pin at an ATM machine.
- Trust your instincts – report anything unusual such as damaged parts on an ATM, something that looks different or out of place, or any suspicious activity to the branch manager immediately.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the video or pictures is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
