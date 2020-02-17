Recognize me? Detectives trying to ID suspects in downtown demonstration

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are trying to identify suspects who engaged in criminal activity during a demonstration in downtown Portland.
During the Feb. 8 demonstration, metal-tipped umbrellas were used to jab at people and chase them down the street, and objects, including rocks, concrete, batons, cans, and food, were through at community members and law enforcement, according to police. Investigators say at least two people were targeted with pepper spray and were treated by medics at the scene.
Detectives on Monday released additional information about the suspects and asked for help. The suspects are all white men of unknown ages, according to police.
One suspect at the time of the demonstration was wearing a black helmet with “161” painted in red on the front. The suspect was also wearing a face mask, goggles, black gloves, and a black Adidas zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a white zipper on its left arm. This suspect was seen carrying a can with an orange lid, according to police.
A second suspect was wearing a red/orange ski mask, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt under a black coat with a red-and-black plaid liner, and a black Nike backpack.
A third suspect was wearing all black and a black bandanna with white shapes on it.
The fourth suspect was wearing a black beanie hat, black glasses, a black puffy jacket, black pants, and a black handkerchief over his face.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement identify the suspects or anyone who has photos or videos of the crimes that occurred during the demonstration is asked to contact police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
During this demonstration the police stood by and watched it happen. They could have arrested the perps on the spot. Why didn't they?
Everyone in these demonstrations that are wearing facial coverings, whether it is a mask or burka, should be detained until they are identified. There should be a law against full-face coverings in public places unless it it is related to a certain and lawful activity.
If they cover their faces shoot them they are not up to no good. There is no reason to be there with face covered.I bet it will stop! Why were they not arrested! Afraid?
If you're at a demonstration and you're wearing a mask the police should have the right to shoot you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.