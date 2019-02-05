SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The FBI and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a suspected bank robber.
The FBI says the suspect, a man, robbed the Columbia Bank in the 500 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast Friday at gunpoint.
Authorities say he walked into the building just after 5:45 p.m. carrying a black pistol and a black backpack. Deputies say he approached the teller, demanded cash and left the bank on foot.
Witnesses report the man is black, in his mid-30s, and stands around six-feet-six-inches tall. They estimate he weighs around 250 pounds.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black Carhartt hooded sweatshirt, a black Carhartt balaclava/helmet liner, black mechanic gloves with gray writing on them, light gray sweatpants and gray Nike shoes, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information about the suspect can call the FBI in Salem at 503-362-6601, the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181, or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-540-8079.
People may also submit tips through the FBI’s website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
