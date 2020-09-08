PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police and family members have released additional photos of a man who died after police said he was assaulted and left unconscious in the street earlier this month.
The man, Gus Dino Komas, 50, died at an area hospital hours after law enforcement found him on Northeast Ivy Street west of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Chevron gas station early in the morning on Sept. 1.
Police hope that the additional photos, one which shows Komas with a dreadlock hairpiece, will help potential witnesses recall information that could be helpful to investigators looking into Komas' death. Police have not identified a suspect.
According to family members, Komas had wanted to grow his hair out, and in lieu of doing that, he would often wear a long, gray deadlocked hairpiece. One of the additional photos released on Tuesday shows this hairpiece, which could give Komas a different appearance, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.