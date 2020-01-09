NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying the owner of a drone found near Don Davis Park in Newport.
Officers recovered photos from the drone and are sharing them in hopes that someone may recognize them to help them return the drone. Law enforcement found the aircraft in September last year.
Anyone who recognizes the photos or has information that could be helpful is asked to contact Officer Steve Hallmark at 541-574-3348 and reference case number 19N-03018.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
