PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a car believed to be involved in a shooting in northeast Portland last week.
One man was injured in the shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast 115th Avenue on May 17.
Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. and said the man was rushed to an area hospital. The victim was walking north on the street when a black Volkswagen Jetta pulled alongside him and opened fire, according to police.
Investigators said preliminary information indicates the victim was shot multiple times. The man is reported to be medically stable, according to police.
PPB’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is leading the ongoing investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the black Jetta to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or Meghan.burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
The car is a 1999-20005 VW Jetta.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.