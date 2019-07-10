PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying a man they say was involved in an assault June 29 during demonstrations that turned violent in downtown Portland.
According to police, eight people were treated by medics, including three police officers, and three people were hospitalized during the march through downtown.
Officers report people in the crowd had weapons, including collapsible batons and guns.
The suspect wanted in the assault was wearing a mask and has a neck tattoo, according to police. The man in photos shared by law enforcement has blond hair and a nose piercing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or at (503) 823-4033.
Police have made three arrests in connection to the violence that occurred June 29.
Gage Halupowski, one of the people arrested, was arraigned in court Wednesday on charges including assault in the second degree, attempted assault of a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, and unlawful use of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court in August.
Police have released multiple images trying to identify suspects since the protests.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.