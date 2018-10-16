SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Sandy police are asking for the public’s help identifying an attempted robbery suspect.
The unsuccessful robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sandy branch of the Clackamas Federal Credit Union, according to police.
No one was hurt. The branch is located at 37077 Highway 26.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of the credit union Tuesday and may have seen anything suspicious, including the suspect.
The police department asks people to call their voicemail number at 503-783-2582 or Clackamas County non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
