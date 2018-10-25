MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a rape suspect.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect offered a ride to a minor, drove her to a remote location and raped her. Detectives launched an investigation in August.
Detectives say the man is white, in his late 50s and stands approximately five-feet eleven-inches tall.
He has lighter-colored hair and was driving an older gray, square-body pickup, according to the sheriff’s office.
A composite sketch of the suspect was created by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the person is asked to call Detective MJ Sphoon at 503-798-8319.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.