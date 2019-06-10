PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park is taking extra precautions as the weather heats up in and around the metro area.
The garden’s curator says it’s important to make sure the flowers don’t wilt with so many people coming out to see the roses during this time of the year. She says she plans to keep a close eye on the flowers and will water them more during hot summer weather if necessary.
Rachel Burlington says the weather provides an opportunity to see how the flowers do in the heat – after all, it is a test garden.
“We will be keeping a closer eye on which roses stand up to the hot weather and which ones don’t,” Burlington said. “It’s good information to find out which are good roses.”
The International Test Garden dates back to 1915, when city officials approved it to serve as a safe haven during World War I for hybrid roses grown in Europe, according to the City of Portland.
According to the city, rose lovers feared the plants would be destroyed in the bombings.
