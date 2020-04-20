BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic can be isolating for many, especially those who struggle with substance abuse.
Many addicts find help in recovery programs, and they depend on group meetings for support.
But those meetings aren't taking place because of social distancing rules.
"It's removing those of us with substance abuse disorder away from really the secret sauce of recovery, if you will, which is connection," said Carrie Bates, a recovering alcoholic.
By that, Bates means her connection to fellow recovering alcoholics - a community which has helped her stay sober for eight years.
The problem for alcoholics is they find comfort being alone with a bottle, and that's what's so dangerous.
"And to be very cautious to not make every attempt to not to get trapped in that place of isolation and loneliness when we're being asked to do exactly that and isolate," Bates said.
Besides being a recovering alcoholic, Bates is also in charge of outreach at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, which has clinics in both Newberg and Beaverton.
Bates is now attending recovery meetings by Zoom.
Addicts and alcoholics are getting one-on-one treatment virtually as well.
"We now can access patients all over the state of Oregon and Washington that really never had access to our services because our brick and mortar is here in the Portland area now have access to services via virtual outpatient," said Bates.
Bates says attendance is higher in the virtual meetings and there are fewer missed appointments too. Though when the pandemic is over, addicts will again meet in the same place at the same time.
"In no way is this long term - supposed to completely replace face-to-face recovery meetings, recovery groups and treatment services, but the engagement level that we are getting in a virtual setting has been amazing," Bates told FOX 12.
Bates' message is that there is help and people can still access it.
Health officials say social distancing is how we flatten the curve of COVID-19, but it's social connection that helps addicts in recovery.
