PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Getting fit in the new year can mean so much more than just a challenging work out for some folks in the Rose City. FOX 12’s Ayo Elise spoke with a gym working to change lives.
The Recovery Gym in Northwest Portland provides free Cross Fit training for those recovering from addiction or a mental health crisis. In partnership with The Alano Club of Portland, the owner and director of the gym works to keep members on the road to recovery in addition to giving them a great workout.