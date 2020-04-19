MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – The search for a man believed to have drowned in the Willamette River in Milwaukie will resume Monday morning.
According to officials, the man disappeared near Elk Rock Island. They say he fell out of a kayak and didn't resurface.
Crews spent time Thursday and Friday looking for him using multiple search techniques, including divers. However, they have not been able to find his body.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said that the marine patrol unit used sonar equipment to scan several areas of the river on Sunday.
They also identified the victim as 27-year-old Saul Gallegos Ruiz of Happy Valley.
CCSO said Monday that recovery efforts will resume at 9 a.m. with teams who will use sonar equipment to scan additional areas of the river. Divers will also assist.
The additional efforts are expected to conclude Monday evening.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.