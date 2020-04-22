Recovery numbers added to OHA weekly COVID-19 reports

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - To present a clearer picture of coronavirus cases in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority is now including recovered cases in its weekly COVID-19 summaries, starting with last week's numbers.
Knowing how positive cases break down into current infections and recoveries, OHA Senior Health Advisor Dr. Paul Cieslak said, gives the state a more accurate case-fatality rate.
To access the new data from OHA's COVID-19 information page, scroll down and click on the COVID-19 Weekly Report button. Information on recoveries will have its own page in the report.
Rebecca Frasure has had a unique lens to this coronavirus pandemic after recovering from the virus herself in a Tokyo hospital before cases started picking up in the U.S. She was stuck overseas for several weeks before finally getting cleared to come home to Forest Grove.
"It's interesting that I didn't develop anything more severe when I'm seeing so many healthy people getting so very sick," Frasure said.
Frasure got infected while on a cruise with her husband.
She told FOX 12 she has multiple sclerosis, asthma and diabetes, which puts her in the "high-risk" category, but Frasure didn't develop anything more serious than a cough and fever.
"I was never on a ventilator, I never had to have medical interventions," Frasure said.
Frasure thinks posting the number of recovered cases is also important so people can have hope even if they or a loved one test positive.
According to last Sunday's OHA report, of the 1,853 surviving COVID-19 cases in the state of Oregon, 595, or 32%, are considered recovered, and 682, or just under 37%, have not yet recovered. Recovery status is still pending for 576 cases, or 31%.
OHA considers "recovered" to mean free of fever, cough and shortness of breath for 72 hours, or if the person is asymptomatic, seven days after the last positive test.
While getting a snapshot of recovered cases is important, Portland State University biology professor Ken Stedman said the data presented is only a small fraction of the big picture.
"We know there's a really massive undercounting because the people who've been tested are just the people who have been under the appropriate conditions- high risk, in a particular place at a certain time," Stedman said.
With little known for sure about immunity, Frasure said she is taking the same precautions everybody else is.
"I hope I'm immune but I'm not taking any chances," Frasure said, "[I'm] working from home full-time, definitely social distancing, staying at home and not going out unnecessarily."
Stedman said the best way to continue to learn about the spread of the virus in Oregon is to expand testing rapidly.
According to OHA, around 41,000 Oregonians have been tested.
"40,000 versus the population of Oregon is a very small percentage, and it's not a distributive percentage," Stedman said, "the more we test the more we're going to know."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.