MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Due to cooler weather, the burn ban in Marion County was lifted on Wednesday.
Silverton Fire District said due to cooler weather returning to the area and the increase of humidity, the Marion County Fire Defense Board has decided to lift the total burn ban.
Officials said recreational and agricultural fires are allowed within the county starting Wednesday after a ban which was issued on July 24; however, the ban lift does not include Oregon Department of Forestry regulated lands.
The ban lift does not include backyard burning which will not be lifted until Oct 1, weather permitting.
Officials said they urge residents to continue to use caution with smoking materials, barbecues and open flames.
Officials suggest contacting county, state and federal parks and campgrounds for their specific regulations.
