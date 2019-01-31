Recreational and commercial crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon coast.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife made the announcement Thursday and said crab samples taken from the area of Cape Blanco, north of Port Orford, to the California border indicate that levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have dropped below the closure limit.
For commercial crabbing, ODA and ODFW have lifted the requirement that all crab harvested from Cape Blanco to the California border be gutted; the requirement will remain in place for crab harvested from any area outside of Oregon with crab viscera samples for domoic acid of 30 ppm or higher, which includes all crab harvested off California right now, according to ODA.
ODA and ODFW say they will continue to monitor marine biotoxins in crab and shellfish to ensure the concentrations remain below the closure limit.
For more information, call ODA’s shellfish safety information hotline before fishing at 800-448-2474 or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxins webpage.
For commercial crabbing information, visit the ODA commercial crab biotoxin information webpage.
