VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A recreational burn ban for the city of Vancouver will go into effect just after midnight on Friday.
Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli issued the ban on recreational burning due to extremely dry conditions. The ban will remain in effect throughout the summer months or until weather and fire danger conditions improve, according to the city. Community members will be notified when the ban is lifted.
The types of fires prohibited during the ban include:
- Recreational fires and bonfires
- Campfires
- Fires in outdoor fireplaces, fire pits and chimney-type devices
Propane and charcoal barbecues used for cooking outdoors will still be allowed during the ban. The city says cooking and heating fires in unmanaged situations, such as homeless camps, are illegal under city ordinance and will be extinguished.
"The risk for fire is extremely high and state officials have said that this year’s wildfire season has the potential to be record-breaking," Scarpelli said. "It is vital that everyone be extra vigilant about fire safety during this time. In addition to not using any recreational fires, we also ask that smokers never put out their cigarettes in bark mulch or planters or toss lit cigarettes out car windows."
During the ban, all fires will be illegal within the city limits. Any fire-related activity can be reported to 911. Those who violate the recreational burn ban may be subject to a fire code citation and a $500 fine, which may include criminal penalties, according to the city.
Learn more about fire and life safety prevention at www.vanfire.org.
