MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Due to rainfall and cooler weather, the burn ban in Multnomah County was lifted on Friday.
The City of Gresham said Fire Defense Board Chief Scott Lewis lifted the outdoor burn ban for all areas of the county due to recent rainfall and moderate temperatures, which improved the moisture content of the ground cover.
Recreational campfires, fire pits and agricultural burning is permitted on DEQ approved burn days.
The City of Gresham said yard debris and open burning is still not permitted, and usually starts on or around Oct. 1.
For more information, please call the burning information line at:
- Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fairview, Fire District 10 at 503-618-3083
- Corbett Fire District 14 at 503-695-2225
- Sauvie Island District 30 at 503-621-1242
- Portland Fire & Rescue at 503-823-3700
