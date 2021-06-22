CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A recreational burn ban has been issued for both Camas and Washougal ahead of a heatwave that is expected this weekend.

Camas-Washougal Fire Department says Fire Chief Nick Swinhart issued an immediate ban on outdoor recreational fires due to dangerously high temperatures and increased fire danger forecasted for the weekend of June 25.

All outdoor fires using wood fuel are now prohibited. The fire department says barbecues or grills using charcoal or gas and gas fire pits are still allowed at this time.

A recreational burn ban for the city of Vancouver was issued earlier this month. Burn bans for Camas, Washougal and Vancouver will remain in effect until further notice.

