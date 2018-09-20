VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The recreational burn ban for the City of Vancouver was lifted on Thursday.
Vancouver Fire Marshal lifted the ban, which took effect on July 26, due to changing weather conditions.
The City of Vancouver said recreational fires, campfires and fires in outdoor fireplaces or chimney-type devices are allowed.
All outdoor burning of brush/vegetation and garbage is still prohibited within city limits, according to officials.
