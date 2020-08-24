PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Red Cross Cascades region is sending 10 volunteers to help those impacted by the wildfires in northern California.
FOX 12 spoke with one volunteer who said the group will be working in shelters or wherever else they are needed.
Darrell Fuller, a volunteer from Keizer, says COVID-19 has changed the way the Red Cross provides services.
He says normally during a wildfire, the Red Cross would set up a large shelter, typically in a gymnasium. But with COVID-19, the Red Cross is now helping people get rooms in hotels to maintain social distancing. It’s also providing pre-packaged meals for evacuees instead of cafeteria-style food service.
Fuller says they’re keeping in contact with health officials to make sure they’re following all the guidelines, but he also wants to reassure people who need help.
“COVID-19 hasn’t impacted what Red Cross does, anybody who’s asked to evacuate will have a warm place to stay, they’ll have food and they’ll have somebody to talk to,” Fuller said.
The Red Cross says some volunteers are already down in California and others left on Monday.
