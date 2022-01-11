WASHINGTON (KPTV) - The American Red Cross is warning of a critically low blood supply, prompting the organization to declare a national blood shortage.

The Red Cross said challenges have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a 10 percent overall decline in blood donors as well as a 34 percent drop in new donors. Further complicating the situation, the Red Cross said the pandemic has contributed to a 62 percent drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross in a Tuesday release. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”

The Red Cross said the shortages are not only affecting patients but now doctors are forced to grapple with difficult decisions including deciding which patients receive blood transfusions and which have to wait.

“The Red Cross has experienced low donor turnout ever since the Delta variant began spreading in August, and that trend continues as the Omicron variant takes over,” the Red Cross said Tuesday. “All types are needed now, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations, to help reverse this national blood crisis.”

According to the Red Cross, the shortage has become so severe, blood centers across the United States are reporting less than one-day supplies of some blood types.

"Every community in America needs blood on a daily basis. At a time when many businesses and organizations across the country are experiencing pandemic challenges – the Red Cross is no different,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross. “While we are all learning how to live in this new environment, how we spend our time, where we work, how we give back, how we make a difference in the lives of others – donating blood must continue to be part of it.”

