PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As storms are projected to pack a punch in some parts of the U.S., the American Red Cross is putting out a call for more volunteers to be ready to respond.

In natural disasters, the Red Cross is historically known for showing up to help. Now, they're trying to ensure that mission continues.

As the nation braces for Hurricane Florence to hit the east coast on Thursday and another tropical storm near Hawaii, the potential for devastating impacts is already on the mind of local Red Cross volunteers.

"The local Red Cross has sent 13 people to either North Carolina, South Carolina, and Hawaii – being ready, being prepared in case those hurricanes do hit as strongly as is expected," said Amelia Holmes with American Red Cross, Cascades.

The nonprofit has nearly 3,000 volunteers in the Oregon and Southwest Washington area chapters alone.

But, as the unpredictable blows of Mother Nature still loom, they're hoping to sign up new recruits to head east, and help here in the Pacific Northwest.

"Because of the potential for so many disasters to happen in such a short amount of time, we do want to make sure that we’re ready," said Holmes. "We want to make sure that we have people trained up, ready to go, ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.”

More volunteers from the region will likely soon be sent on extended trips to help with things like shelter operations amid storm-related damage and evacuations.

With the anticipated new need, trainings are being offered now for those 18 and over, and take just about three hours to get people ready to go.

Often times, those Red Cross volunteers are helping others who have lost everything.

"Being able to go into that community and see a real, tangible offer of relief and hope is something that I think a lot of people take a lot from, as well as they give a lot," said Holmes.

Multiple volunteer trainings have been organized all across the state this week ahead of the anticipated storms:

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 – SALEM

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Salem Office

675 Orchard Heights Rd NW

Salem, OR 97304

Register: https://salemredcrossorientation.eventbrite.com

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 – ROSEBURG

1 – 4 p.m.

Red Cross Roseburg Office

1176 NW Garden Valley Blvd.

Roseburg, OR 97471

Register: https://roseburgredcrossorientation.eventbrite.com

Thursday, September 13, 2018 – VANCOUVER

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Vancouver Office

5109 NE 82nd Ave.

Vancouver, WA 98662

Register: https://vancouverredcrossorientation.eventbrite.com

Thursday, September 13, 2018 – ST. HELENS

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

OSU Extension Center

505 N Columbia River Hwy.

St. Helens, OR 97051

Register: https://sthelensredcross.eventbrite.com

Friday, September 14, 2018 – BEND

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Bend Office

815 SW Bond St.

Bend, OR 97702

Register: https://bendredcrossorientation.eventbrite.com

Friday, September 14, 2018 – PORTLAND

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Portland Office

3131 N. Vancouver Ave

Portland, OR 97227

Register: https://portlandredcrossorientation.eventbrite.com

Friday, September 14, 2018 – MEDFORD

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Red Cross Medford Office

1050 Crater Lake Ave.

Medford, OR 97504

Register: https://medfordredcrossorientation.eventbrite.com

