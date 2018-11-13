PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage and is asking Portland residents for help.
The organization says it needs blood and platelet donors and volunteers to avoid delays in medical treatment through the end of winter.
The organization notes a ‘significant’ shortfall in donations in September and October.
Staff members say they collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed. They say hurricanes Michael and Florence, which caused thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected, contributed to the shortfall.
According to the Red Cross, approximately 275 blood drives need to occur in the Portland area in December, January and February to help stop the shortage from continuing through the winter.
The organization is calling for thousands of blood drives across the nation.
Blood donors of all types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate on the American Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
People who donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross on Nov. 21 through Nov. 24 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.
