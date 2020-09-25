MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Red Cross and Kaiser Permanente volunteers are helping families piece their lives back together with kits to help them start the clean up process from the Beachie Creek Fire.
It's neighbors helping neighbors.
"It was a very unsettling week during the wildfires. Most of Silverton was in Level 2 - a lot of my community was in Level 3," Nichole Powers said.
Now that community members are returning home, some are coming home to ash. That's where the Red Cross wildfire kits come in.
Each kit contains tarps, gloves, N95 masks, hand sanitizer, garbage bags, and a wooden sifter box. The kits also come with a rake and shovel.
Powers works for Kaiser Permanente in Salem. She says she knows some of these kits will be going to some of her coworkers.
"Sadly, I did have employees that their families have lost homes, or they lost homes and property," said Powers. "So, I'm just really proud and supportive of everything that Kaiser Permanente is doing for the American Red Cross. These kits are incredibly powerful and have such a story behind each one. I'm very happy to be here to help assemble them."
Not only are Kaiser Permanente employees helping to assemble 500 of these kits, the healthcare company is also donating $300,000 to the Red Cross.
A donation that will make a difference as the nonprofit continues to help people pick up the pieces across the state.
At a site at Silver Creek Fellowship alone, hundreds of volunteers have put together thousands of wildfire kits and clean-up kits, which are for people whose homes are still standing.
"It was all put together really just by local community people who said we want to do something to help and through this project were able to found a way to do something that they felt was meaningful," said Kurt Barnes with the American Red Cross.
It's important to note that some of the burned debris left behind by a fire could be hazardous. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is recommending that people do not disturb any ash or debris until it's been assessed by a professional.
For advice on what to do if you're returning to a home damaged by a fire, click here.
