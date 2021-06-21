PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This summer the Red Cross wants us to be prepared for potential wildfires and evacuations by being informed, having an emergency kit and having a plan.
We know from last summer just how quickly disaster can strike.
People who were in evacuation zones then are planning ahead this time.
For some, that means not just being able to get themselves to safety but also their animals.
"It was right there and we were just moving these animals in the nick of time," Dustin Welters said. He helped move dozens of livestock in the Santiam Canyon during the wildfires last year. "None of us were expecting to wake up that morning to a pitch black sky and smoke and flames on the horizon that’s for sure."
He lives in Scio and his in-laws own Gourley Family Dairy. He said this year they and other farmers have been keeping the pasture mowed down and making sure to have plenty of water on hand.
"Our well would not have been able to defend our property had it made it to our doorstep and so I’m currently in the process of putting in a 2,500 gallon storage tank with a pump on it just as backup in case it comes to it again," he said.
And he encourages everyone with livestock to know ahead of time how to evacuate them.
"It takes time to move animals especially when they’re in a stressful situation like that," Welters said.
Many of us just have our families and homes to think about. That’s when an evacuation kit is so important with food, water, clothes and medications ready to go at a moment’s notice. Red Cross volunteer Darrell Fuller said you might want to add to that list too, with charging cables, things to occupy kids like coloring books, and valuables.
"If there are things in your house that are important to you that you don’t want to lose, whether it’s grandmothers pearls or wedding pictures or that memento from your honeymoon," Fuller said.
He said think through what you’ll need and what you’ll do because small things make a big difference.
"Know what you’re gonna do if at two o'clock in the morning a sheriff's deputy bangs on your door and says you need to leave now. Number one is have a flashlight on your bedside because if they’re banging on your door there’s a good chance you don’t have any power," he said.
Welters said with the dry conditions and hot weather already, they’re taking this seriously.
"I think ourselves and other people included are already starting to prepare for what could be a long season," he said.
There’s a list of things to have in your emergency kit at redcross.org or you can get a pre-made one.
They recommend two weeks worth of stuff but Fuller said start with enough for a weekend, and every time you go to the grocery store, mark off one or two items, and you’ll have that kit ready before you know it.
