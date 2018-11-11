American Red Cross officials responding to wildfires in California say they need money, not food.
The organization in Ventura County says local shelters are already stocked with food, water and other comfort items, so the best way for people to help is to donate financially.
People who want to donate can do it through the organization’s website. They can also do it over the phone by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by texting CAWILDFIRES to 90999.
Please avoid bringing donated items like food and clothing to Red Cross shelters in #LACounty & #VenturaCounty at this time. Learn more: https://t.co/0joZUvGET1 #WoolseyFire #HillFire https://t.co/9Zqucv0GmK pic.twitter.com/yt1bYGzsB7— Red Cross Ventura County (@RedCrossVentura) November 11, 2018
The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation also has a donation form posted on their website.
Multiple fires are burning in California right now.
The Camp Fire wildfire burning in Butte County has killed a number of people, according to fire authorities. A group of Oregon firefighters left Friday to help.
