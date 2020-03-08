Red Cross taking extra precautions because of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Red Cross is taking extra precautions during the coronavirus outbreak.
It says there’s no date or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood transfusion and there are no reported cases of transmission from any respiratory virus, including the coronavirus.
But as a precaution, it’s asking people to postpone their donation for 28 days if they’ve traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and some other countries.
This 28-day hold also applies to people who’ve been diagnosed with the coronavirus, had contact with a person who had the virus or is suspected to have it.
The Red Cross also says its employees follow safety protocols at each blood drive and donation center by wearing gloves, wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation and sterilizing the arm for donation.
