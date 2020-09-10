SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As thousands are forced from their homes due to wildfires in Oregon, the American Red Cross is providing assistance, helping people find places to stay.
Chad Carter with the Red Cross says their main goal is for people to know they have a safe space and support available to them.
"Whether that's meals, supplies, you had to leave too fast and you need prescription medication, eyeglasses, those kinds of things ... in person or online, we're here ready to help," Carter said.
Even for people who are not under evacuation orders, Carter says it's important to plan ahead.
"Think about what you'll need after the fact, help the pets, help children," Carter said. "If you're going to leave in a Level 3, you don't have time to pack, they should already be ready to go."
An air quality advisory has been issued for all of Oregon and southwest Washington due to the wildfires burning throughout the region, with multiple areas listed as being in a hazardous zone on Thursday afternoon.
More: Wildfire coverage
People who want to help others impacted by wildfires can donate to the Red Cross online here. You can also bring donation items for evacuees at the Oregon State Fairgrounds to the Red Cross officers on Biller Avenue Northeast in Salem.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
