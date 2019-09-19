Red Cross volunteer from Vancouver heads to Houston to help with Imelda aftermath

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Red Cross volunteer from Vancouver leaves for Houston, Texas Friday morning.
Ron Burby flies out of Portland at 5 a.m. and will spend two weeks in Houston helping with the aftermath of Imelda.
His assignment is damage assessment, which means he’ll be walking around with other volunteers as soon as the water recedes to figure out where the damage is and just how bad it is. They do that first thing and then share that information with FEMA and other responding agencies so they can respond accordingly.
FOX 12 met with Burby as he was packing Thursday evening. He said he’s bringing everything that will fit into his backpack.
In Burby’s two years with the Red Cross, he already has a lot of experience responding to disasters. He says his goal is always to make people’s lives easier in whatever way he can.
“I know going into ‘em that I’m gonna come home with some scars, that I’m gonna see some things that I don’t want to see, and that’s okay, because I’m gonna be there when these people need help in their darkest hour, that’s, you know, the reward I get,” Burby said.
Burby was worried he might not be able to fly into Houston, as the airport closed to arriving flights Thursday, but the airport said later Thursday night they would re-open to arriving flights early Friday morning.
