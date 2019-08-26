Red Flag warning issued for the Willamette Valley, NW Oregon

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A Red Flag warning has been put in place for the Willamette Valley and parts of northwest Oregon.
The National Weather Service says there is potential for a fire to spark and spread quickly. Low humidity, hot temperatures and gusty winds were forecast for Monday afternoon and evening.
Firefighters were called to a small fire between Banks and Forest Grove around 10:00 a.m. Monday. According to the Forest Grove Fire Department, it was sparked by farm equipment in wheat stubble. The farmers were able to stop the fire before it had a chance to take off.
“It was just barely smoking when we got there,” Matt Johnston with the fire department said.
The fire comes as a reminder of the Red Flag conditions. Fire districts in rural parts of Oregon are asking people to take a pause on any activity, like mowing or weed-eating, that might throw a spark.
“If you have to do anything outside your house, don’t do anything,” Johnston said. “You know, don’t do any weed-eating, mowing anything with machinery, especially people who live out in the country, wait a few days.”'
A Red Flag warning is in place up and down the Willamette Valley. Fire districts are urging caution, asking that you hold off on mowing, weed eating, anything that may cause a spark - till the heat leaves. Pic from @ForestGroveFire pic.twitter.com/2pLhb3cgKi— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 26, 2019
Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say they have their gear ready to go as well, with firefighters packing lighter Nomex gear and fire shelters.
The agency is also adjusting crews. At their more rural stations, they have a smaller brush fire truck pairing up with normal engines in case they need to break off and respond to a brush fire.
“If fire does happen, it is going to be extreme potential to grow quicker than a usual fires this time of year,” Johnston said.
“It’s a great season right now in Oregon, but when we get some rain, it makes us all feel a little bit better,” Cpt. Andrew Klein with TVF&R said.
Burn bans remain in place across the state. To see if your area is under a burn ban, contact your local fire department.
