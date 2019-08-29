The number of deaths caused by U.S. drivers running red lights are at a 10-year high, a newly released AAA study found.
According to the study, which examined data from 2008 to 2017, somebody dies when a car runs a red light every 12-hours nationwide. In 2017, the most recent year on record, 939 people were killed in red-light running crashes. That's nearly a 30 percent increase in deaths since 2012, the study found.
During the 10-year period examined, nearly half of people killed (46 percent) were passengers or people in another car that was struck, 35 percent were drivers who ran the red light and 5% were pedestrians or cyclists.
Arizona had the highest rate of red-light deaths, the data showed, while New Hampshire had the lowest rate.
Oregon and Washington fell in between: from 2008 to 2017, 70 people were killed as a result of red-light runs in Oregon. 92 people were killed in Washington state, AAA said.
One of the methods communities have fought back against the dangerous trend, including in Oregon and Washington, has been the implementation of red-light cameras. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, cameras have reduced deadly red-light running crash rates of large cities by 21 percent and the rate of all types of deadly crashes at signalized intersections by 14 percent.
With the distribution of the new study, AAA also released the following tips to prevent red-light crashes:
- Prepare to stop. Take your foot off the gas and cover the brake when entering any intersection.
- Use good judgement. Watch closely for “stale” green lights before you enter an intersection, as they're more likely to turn yellow.
- Tap the brake. Before fully applying brakes, tap them to get the attention of any distracted drivers behind you.
- Drive defensively. Before heading into an intersection on a green light, take a second to look both ways before going ahead to make sure nobody else ran a red light.
The study did not attempt to conclude reasons for the spike in red-light crash deaths. However, over the past decade, there has been a sharp rise in consumers with smartphones and cars with infotainment systems. According to the CDC, deaths specifically due to distracted driving have also continued to rise year after year.
To read the full AAA study data, click here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.