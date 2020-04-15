REDMOND, OR (KPTV) – A Redmond man says he'd only been to the grocery store in a 10-day period before he got sick–but he contracted COVID-19 anyway, and says he could've died.
Michael Widler says he's doing much better now and is out of the hospital. He says he was social distancing, working remotely in Redmond, and had only been to the grocery store within a 10-day period.
But then about two weeks ago, he started feeling sick.
"I had a really high fever, it was 104, I was exhausted, I had some joint pain in my spine," Widler said. "But I didn't have any trouble breathing or anything so I just treated it like the flu, we quarantined me from the rest of my family and I pretty much slept 16 hours a day for about the next week or so."
Widler says the fever went down pretty quickly and his symptoms seemed to be getting better, but then a week later, that all changed.
"I started having some respiratory trouble, like when I would breathe in, it was like I could only breathe in so much" Widler said. "And it wasn't super uncomfortable but a little alarming. And when I woke up the following day it was definitely worse."
He says his wife took him to the hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia. He was put on oxygen and eventually sent to a hospital in Bend.
"It got pretty bad pretty fast, they had me on one liter of oxygen when I got there, and by 8 o'clock that night, I was on nine liters of oxygen," Widler said.
Widler was in the hospital for five days before he says he could breathe on his own again. Then he says he was quarantined for three days from his family.
"Doctors said that had I not gone to the hospital, I would have died either late that evening or early the next morning," Wilder said.
Widler recognizes even with taking all the right steps to stay safe, anyone can contract COVID-19. But he is incredibly thankful and feels lucky with how everything turned out for him.
"A lot of people are dying from this and I didn't, so while it was uncomfortable and fairly frightening, I feel very grateful for all of the support that I've gotten and that I was able to come out the far of it without any kind of long terms effects," Widler said.
Right now, Widler says his family is still quarantining because they've been exposed, but he says they haven't gotten sick.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
